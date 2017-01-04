Chorley bring in new keeper

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has swooped for shot-stopper Ritchie Branagan following his release from National League side Macclesfield.

Jansen has secured the services of the 25-year-old who spent three and a half years at Macclesfield before his release at the start of this month.

Branagan, who spent time on loan at Victory Park from Bury back in 2010, will go straight into the squad for Chorley’s National League North clash at Brackley Town on Saturday.

The keeper is the son of ex-Bolton player Keith and replaces Shrewsbury keeper Shaun Rowley who has returned to the League One side after completing a three month loan spell.

Rowley was brought in after No.1 Sam Ashton picked up a bad knee injury and the 20-year-old Shrews shot-stopper collected four clean-sheets, five wins and only conceded eight goals during a nine game spell at Victory Park.

But due to the Shrews wanting to put a 24 hour recall clause on any further loan deal for Rowley Jansen has snapped up keeper Branagan.