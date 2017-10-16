Chorley handed potential tie against Fleetwood Town in FA Cup

Chorley could face a mouth-watering Lancashire derby clash at home to Fleetwood Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies were drawn against Uwe Rosler's League One outfit in Monday night's draw

However, Matt Jansen's men will first have to defeat Boston United in a replay on Tuesday night.

The two teams drew 0-0 at Victory Park on Saturday in the fourth round of qualifying.

AFC Fylde will face Kidderminster Harriers at Mill Farm.