Chorley hit-back over Wigan ‘thrashing’

Chorley Football Club have hit back after a 14-0 youth team friendly defeat to Wigan Athletic at Victory Park was wrongly labelled as a first team fixture.
Matt Jansen’s National League North first team side completed their official friendly schedule with a 1-1 home draw against National League side Wrexham on Saturday.
But as social media platform Twitter went into meltdown about Wigan’s supposed drubbing of the non-league side, Jansen’s first team were taking part in a training session.
The Chorley team which took to the field against Wigan was made up of players from their Under-21s development squad, while the Latics fielded a number of big names, including Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, who scored five times on the night.
The game was initially organised as a meeting between the two clubs’ Under-21s squads, but Wigan decided to field some experienced players.
Magpies boss Jansen said that there had been a ‘misunderstanding’ over the status of the game and the club issued a statement clarifying this.
The statement said: “Chorley Football Club would like to make the following statement with regards to last night’s Under-21 friendly against Wigan Athletic Under-21’s.
“The game was not originally intended to involve first team players for either side and was arranged as a behind closed doors friendly.
“Chorley FC have completed their pre-season competitive fixtures and the first team were training as normal on Tuesday evening. There was never any intention of it being a first team game with the season less than a week away.
“On social media and in some reports the game has since been labelled as a Chorley FC first team fixture, this was never the case, however Wigan did opt to field players with first team and international experience.
“We hope this clarifies the situation.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.