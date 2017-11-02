Chorley secure Championship keeper for Fleetwood FA Cup clash

Chorley have snapped up a Championship keeper for their huge FA Cup clash with Fleetwood.

The Magpies are in the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years but by a quirk of fate they are unable to field current number one Matty Urwin for the Monday night fixture.

Urwin and fourth qualifying round replay hat-trick hero Nick Haughton who fired the Magpies to a 4-3 extra time win are ineligible to play in the clash due to the fact that they are on-loan at Matt Jansen’s National League North side from League One club Fleetwood.

Their loan agreements specify that they cannot feature against their parent club and so Jansen has had to recruit a new shot-stopper with the club securing the services of Cardiff shot-stopper Oliver Byrne.

Byrne, 19, joins the club on a youth loan deal and Jansen is hopeful he can mark his debut with a clean sheet in the televised clash.

He said: “We have got a goalkeeper in place he’s got international clearance now so it can be announced.

“He was at Manchester United’s academy and he has gone to Cardiff.

“Andy Dibble (Cardiff City goalkeeping coach) and Bryan Gunn highly recommend him and hopefully he will keep a clean sheet on the night.

“I’m looking forward to watching him in training and hopefully he will do a good job for us.”

Chorley’s matchday programme for the Fleetwood game will be a special commemorative issue with a host of features dedicated to the biggest game in recent years.

The 68-page, A4 publication includes a whole host of memories and recollections from players, managers and supporters.

There are many other features including facts and stats from Phil Annets (@FACupFactfile) and ean xclusive interview with legend Gordon Griffith.

It also includes exclusive columns from Ken Wright, Matt Jansen, Andy Teague, Dave Riche, Josh McLoughlin and Dan Jewell. An old favourite Chorley Mon also returns plus the final word from Chorley Guardian journalist Rosie Swarbrick.

Commercial Manager Josh Vosper said: “I’m over the moon with our publication and hope everyone buys one. There’s so many people to thank, including all our contributors but Iced in particular for their graphic design expertise.

“Kev and Chris have helped us out massively, as they have done for most of the season. I’d love to see us sell out and see many fans purchase a copy of this highly-collectable matchday programme.”

The commemorative programme costs £5. Look out for a seller near you around the ground on Monday and pick up the ultimate souvenir.