Chorley secure date with Fleetwood in first round proper of FA Cup

An incredible Nick Haughton hat-trick sent Chorley into the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years – where they will meet his parent club Fleetwood Town.

The Magpies went to extra time and were down to 10-men before Haughton’s third of the night saw off Boston United 4-3 in a ding-dong fourth qualifying round replay.

After the original tie finished goalless at Victory Park on Saturday, the replay could not have been more different as both sides went on the attack.

Boston took the lead in the 23rd minute when James Clifton took advantage of a poor header by Stephen Jordan and smashed the ball home.

They held the lead until half-time, but then the game really burst into life with three goals in less than 10 minutes after the break.

Haughton curled in a beauty after being set-up by Adam Blakeman, but Boston responded almost immediately as Kabongo Tshimanga bundled the ball over the line.

The Magpies were not behind for long as skipper Andrew Teague headed home after a Blakeman corner.

On the hour mark, Haughton put Chorley ahead for the first time in the tie when he cut in from the left and curled another sweet strike into the top corner.

The home side forced the match into extra-time when Greg Smith converted Jan Yeomans' centre.

After Jason Walker had struck the crossbar for Chorley at the end of normal time, it was Haughton who won it for the visitors when he smashed the ball past the despairing dive of the keeper.

Elsewhere in the NPL League Cup, Bamber Bridge defeated Prescot Cables 4-1 and Lancaster were 2-0 winners over Kendal Town.