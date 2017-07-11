Chorley striker Gornell hoping to learn from boss Jansen

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has just signed a new long-term deal and one person who is looking forward to working with the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker is new Magpies hit-man Terry Gornell.

Gornell, 27, made the move from League Two side Accrington Stanley to join Jansen’s National League North side this summer as they bid to challenge for promotion once again.

Dale Whitham celebrates with goal scorer Marcus Carver. Photo credit: Josh Vosper

The forward joins the club with an abundance of Football League experience, having also played for Shrewsbury and Rochdale.

But despite his experience Gornell is still relishing the chance to learn from Jansen as he netted in Chorley’s pre-season 3-2 defeat to Championship club Bolton on Saturday.

Gornell said: “Matt was a top player back in his day and I’m sure I will learn a lot from him.

“He’s done well in his management career as well so far at Chorley so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Chorley skipper Teague in action against Bolton. Photo credit: Josh Vosper

And Gornell is looking forward to a new challenge after making the step down to non-league.

He said: “It is a different challenge for me and everything is going to be brand new so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve got other things going on outside of football and through this I can keep both ends. I’m just enjoying it.”

Gornell knows fellow Chorley striker Marcus Carver from their Accrington Stanley days and they linked up well in the first half against Bolton, both grabbing a goal.

And Gornell says he is slotting in to life at Chorley.

He said: “I know Marcus and it worked well against Bolton. It has been good to come in and meet the lads when I met the gaffer and Jamie they said it was a good set of lads and they are right.”

The game saw all four of Chorley’s forwards – Accrington Stanley signing Gornell, Carver, last term’s top scorer Jason Walker and Josh Wilson – get some minutes under their belts.

And assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio is happy with the versatility the four forwards displayed.

He said: “They have done well. Terry has obviously played at a higher level and brings a lot of qualities that we have perhaps not had before in terms of holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

“Then Marcus scored a goal that he should take confidence from.

“They worked well together but we have got four strikers this term.

“Josh Wilson has probably got a bit more versatility and can play in other positions but all four of them I think will be able to compliment each other and give us a lot to think about.”