COMMERCIAL CORNER: Chorley need your support to make history this FA Cup weekend

On Saturday we witnessed one of those ‘I was there’ moments as Nick Haughton scored from inside his own half in our 2-0 win over Alfreton Town.

The amazing strike has now been posted all over the internet and social media.

It was a dominant performance and one that has lifted us to seventh – the last spot in the newly extended play-off positions.

Back to commercial matters and there’s plenty of ways to get involved with your local football club.

There’s just a few weeks left until our evening with snooker legend Jimmy White. ‘The Whirlwind’ will be visiting on Friday, October 27.

General admission to the show will cost £20 but there is also VIP packages available. Tickets for this option are limited and priced £500 + VAT for a table of 10.

There’s so much going on at the moment and it was great to feature on BBC Radio Lancashire last week.

I covered a lot of topics, but one was talking about getting more fans to come down and enjoy the match day experience.

You won’t have a better chance than this weekend as we host Boston United in the FA Cup. A win will see us reach the first round proper, something we haven’t done since 1990.

This could possibly provide us with the opportunity to compete against a Football League club. If we play to our full potential, there’s no reason why we can’t make history yet again. Of course, we can’t do that without you - the fans. Come down and show your support. It helps massively!