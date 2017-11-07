Cup agony can spur Magpies on in league says Teague

Chorley captain Andrew Teague has urged his team-mates to use their FA Cup heartbreak has motivation for another strong promotion push.

The Magpies were just 13 minutes away from causing a cup shock on Monday night when they led League One neighbours Fleetwood Town 1-0 at Victory Park. Marcus Carver’s expert finish in the 59th minute had everybody at the club dreaming of a second-round home tie against Hereford United and a shot at a plum tie against possible Premier League opposition in the third round.

Unfortunately, Matt Jansen’s men were unable hold on to their lead as the Cod Army came back to score twice through Devante Cole and Jack Sowerby’s stoppage-time winner.

Teague admitted there was devastation in the dressing room after the game, but he has urged his men to feel proud about their efforts.

And has backed the team to get over their disappointment and come out fighting against Nuneaton at home this weekend in the National League North.

“I think we have got to hold our heads up high, take every credit from the game and turn our attentions towards the league.

“It’s killing us to lose the game, but we have to take the positives.”

Teague believes the club’s loyal fans – who once again turned out in force against Fleetwood in a bumper crowd of more than 3,500 – can play an important role.

“That’s what this club is all about. We have got the fans, we have got the base,” said Teague.

“They turned out in their numbers against Fleetwood, showed us great support and sung from start to finish.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t get the result for them.”