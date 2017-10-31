Cup ‘keeper will not be Premier League veteran

Matt Jansen is close to clinching a replacement for ineligible goalkeeper Matty Urwin but dismissed rumours that Shay Given could make a comeback for Chorley’s FA Cup clash with Fleetwood on Monday.

Urwin is on-loan at Victory Park from Fleetwood and like Nick Haughton is unable to feature for the Magpies against his parent club in the televised first round meeting.

Shay Given in action for Aston Villa

The club put out a tongue-in-cheek appeal on Twitter asking for help in replacing the duo and rumours had been swirling that 41-year-old ex-Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle and Aston Villa keeper Given could answer that call.

But Jansen says his friend will not be making his first appearance since he played for Stoke in a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace in September 2016.

He has however bolstered his midfield with the addition of ex-Scotland and Blackpool midfielder Ian Black on a non-contract deal until the end of the season.

Though he says he is not a replacement for fourth-qualifying round hat-trick hero Haughton who fired Chorley to this stage for the first time in 27 years.

Jansen said: “We are close to securing a keeper for the Fleetwood game.

“Ian is not a replacement for Nick, he just happened to become available and he will bolster the squad.

“He featured off the bench in our 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor and he needs to get his match fitness up. He’s a good signing but priority now is getting a ‘keeper.”

Before that cup clash Jansen’s side host Tamworth tonight at Victory Park and the Chorley boss wants a good result to give them a platform for Monday.

He said: “We lost at Spennymoor but we are still full of confidence because we deserved more from that game.

“We have only lost twice in 14 games and we want to bounce back and keep that form up and keep going.”