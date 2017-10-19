Dunn deal for Magpies in FA Cup?

Skipper Andrew Teague is unsure whether the return of David Dunn as a player will be the answer to Chorley's prayers when they face Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.

The Magpies' elation at being drawn at home against their near neighbours from League One in the first round proper has been tempered slightly by the fact that they will face the Cod Army without two of their most influential figures.

Goalkeeper Matt Urwin and creative midfielder Nick Haughton, who scored a scintillating hat-trick in the memorable 4-3 final qualifying round replay win over Boston United on Tuesday night, are on loan at Victory Park from Fleetwood and so will be barred from playing against their parent club.

The Magpies this week published a tongue-in-cheek message on Twitter appealing for a keeper and midfielder who "must be able to play against Fleetwood in the FA Cup".

That prompted a response from former Blackburn Rovers ace David Dunn - an ex-team-mate of Chorley manager Matt Jansen at Ewood Park.

The 37-year-old ex-Rovers star, whose last outing in the professional game was exactly two years ago against Scunthorpe United while he was player-manager of Oldham Athletic, tweeted back that "he was available".

His intervention drew a reply from Jansen, who enquired as to whether he was able to do play 90 minutes or whether he was limited to just a "nine-minute cameo".

Jansen then tweeted that perhaps they both could play a cameo role "like the good old days" to which Dunn said "would be nice pal".

Teague admits he has seen the social media exchange between the pair and said with a hint of a smile: "I think everybody knows all about Dunny's quality as a footballer, but I don't think he's very mobile any more.

"But losing Nick and Matt is going to be massive. Nick has been getting all the headlines for his goals but Matt has come in and shown what a good goalkeeper he is.

"Some of his saves he was pulling off Tuesday night were world class.

"There was one save in the last minute where it looked like the ball was going right in the top corner and he tipped it over the bar.

"Nick was scoring the goals and Matt was saving the goals.

"It will be a massive blow, but we have got a lot of good players in our squad.

"It gives a chance to somebody else to prove that they deserve a place in the team."

Chorley face Fleetwood at Victory Park in the first round proper in the first weekend of November.