Easter Monday non-league round-up

Chorley recorded their first away win in the National League North since January 7 to boost their play-off prospects thanks to a priceless goal from skipper Andy Teague.

Teague struck the killer blow midway through the first half to secure the Magpies’ second 1-0 win of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Chorley opened brightly and following a poor clearance from the goalkeeper Jake Cottrell had a shot kicked off the Celtic line.

For Stalybridge James Roberts angled a good effort just past the far post before the Magpies were unlucky not to go in front when Dale Whitham’s 20-yard rocket crashed down off the underside of the bar.

Chorley did go ahead on the half-hour when from Whitham’s cleverly placed free-kick Teague looped a header beyond keeper Grant Shenton into the far corner.

Roberts continued to threaten for Celtic firing just past the far post and then heading inches over following an Andy Bishop flick-on.

But at the other Marcus Carver broke through and tried to bend a shot beyond Shenton, only for the keeper to palm the ball aside at full stretch.

Whitham had an early shot charged down after the break but there were few signs of a goal at either end though Chorley keeper Ritchie Branagan did pull off one fine save diving to his right to parry a shot from Celtic sub Christian Platts.

The Magpies’ well-marshalled defence saw out the closing stages comfortably enough to take a step closer to the play-offs.

Another late show from striker Matt Blinkhorn rescued a crucial point for top-of-the-table AFC Fylde in a feisty encounter against Bradford Park Avenue at Mill Farm.

The visitors took a surprise lead when Danny Boshell netted from close range in the first half.

However ,substitute Blinkhorn spared Fylde’s blushes with his second 97th-minute equaliser the space of a month.

The Coasters saw their lead at the top of the National League North cut to four points following Kidderminster Harriers’ victory at Altrincham.

But three points at Boston United on Saturday would guarantee the title for AFC Fylde.

Other results

NATIONAL LEAGUE: Southport 2 Forest Green Rovers 0

NPL FIRST DIVISION NORTH: Colne 2 Clitheroe 1, Lancaster City 3 Kendal Town 0, Ossett Albion 4 Burscough 0, Prescot Cables 1 Bamber Bridge 1