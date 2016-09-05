FA Cup draw

Chorley have been handed an away draw in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies will travel to either Skelmersdale United or Dunston UTS – they replay at Stormy Corner on Tuesday night after a 2-2 draw in the North East on Saturday.

Lancaster City’s reward for beating Brighouse 3-0 at the weekend, is a lucrative clash at Giant Axe with National League North outfit Darlington.

AFC Fylde have an away tie with Alfreton Town, Dave Challinor’s men recently beating Alfreton 5-3 in the league.

Burscough, 4-3 winners over Maine Road in the first qualifying round, have been drawn away to Handsworth Parramore.

The ties take place on Saturday, September 17, with the prize money this round being £4,500.