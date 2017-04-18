It’s back-to-back Easter weekend wins for Matt

Chorley recorded their first away win in the National League North since January 7 to boost their play-off prospects thanks to a priceless goal from Andy Teague.

The skipper struck the killer blow midway through the first half to secure the Magpies’ second 1-0 win of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Chorley opened brightly and following a poor clearance from the goalkeeper Jake Cottrell had a shot kicked off the Celtic line.

For Stalybridge, James Roberts angled a good effort just past the far post before Matt Jansen’s men were unlucky not to go in front when Dale Whitham’s 20-yard rocket crashed down off the underside of the bar.

Chorley did go ahead on the half hour when from Whitham’s cleverly placed free kick Teague looped a header beyond keeper Grant Shenton into the far corner.

Roberts continued to threaten for Celtic firing just past the far post and then heading inches over following an Andy Bishop flick-on.

But at the other end, Marcus Carver broke through and tried to bend a shot beyond Shenton only for the keeper to palm the ball aside at full stretch.Whitham had an early shot charged down after the break but there were few signs of a goal at either end though Chorley keeper Ritchie Branagan did pull off one fine save diving to his right to parry a shot from Celtic sub Christian Platts.

The Magpies’ well-marshalled defence saw out the closing stages comfortably enough to take a step closer to the play-offs.

Branagan, Challoner, Jarvis, Teague (c), Azam (O’Keefe), Leather, Blakeman, Whitham, Carver (Walker), Sampson, Cottrell.

Subs not used: Myers, Beesley, Roscoe