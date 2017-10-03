Jansen pleased to have FA Cup home advantage

Chorley boss Matt Jansen was delighted to secure a home draw against Boston United in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

He hopes the backdrop of Victory Park can be an advantage as they bid to end a 27-year wait to play in the first round proper.

The Magpies are one game away from ending a near three decade absence from the first round of the FA Cup with just fellow National League North side Boston United standing in their way.

Chorley did not slip-up in their potential banana skin clash against North West Counties side Ashton Athletic with the BBC live cameras catching Nick Haughton’s wonder goal.

The winners of the fourth qualifying round ties will receive £12,500 from the prize fund and a shot at a possible big-money mouth-watering tie against a big Football League side like Jansen’s old club Blackburn Rovers, as League One and Two sides enter at that stage.

Jansen says the goal is the first round but he is not underestimating Boston, a side which defeated them 2-0 away from home in the league in August.

He says they will have to be on their game for the FA Cup clash on October 14.

Though he stressed they will take it game by game and their focus is firstly on an away league clash to Alfreton.

He said: “I’m happy with a home tie after two away fixtures! Fantastic. We are one away from the first round proper, tog get there for the first time in 27 years that would be extra special.

“We have a league game against Alfreton up first but currently we have six wins from seven and we are full of confidence.

“We take it game by game and then we will approach each game in exactly the same way.

“Whether you play top of the league in our league or Manchester United, Barcelona or the Dog and Duck you have to approach each game the same way.”