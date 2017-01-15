Jansen’s anger at Magpies’ wasted journey

Chorley manager Matt Jansen expressed his frustration after their game at Boston was called off at short notice.

His Chorley team party and their supporters made a fruitless three-hours’-plus trek to Lincolnshire, only to have Saturday’s match against Boston United called off by the referee less than an hour before the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

The pitch had passed a precautionary early inspection by a local referee.

But on closer inspection the official match referee took a different view and was not satisfied that the game could safely go ahead.

Jansen said that while the players were wearing trainers, underfoot conditions were manageable but once boots were worn the surface was ‘treacherous’.

He said : “It was the right decision but it should have been made by ten o’clock.

“It’s obviously very disappointing for everyone concerned, players and fans, to have come all this way for nothing.

“Now we will have to come back here on a Tuesday night which isn’t ideal but we will deal with it.”