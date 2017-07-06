Jansen signs new deal with Chorley

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has agreed a new long term contract with the club

The 39-year-old, who has been in charge since July 2015, put pen to paper on an extended deal to remain at Victory Park along with assistants Jamie Vermigilio and Jonathan Smith.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace striker led the club to the Nationa League North play-off final last season where they narrowly lost 2-1 to FC Halifax Town.

He is hoping to go one better this season and lead the club to promotion.

Jansen said: "This season is a big one for us and we all know how close we went last time around.

"Everyone is focused on picking up where we left off and seeing just where it will take us.

He added: “There have been a lot of changes over the summer off the field that can only be good for the club and it is clear we are building a strong infrastructure which will only take us forward."