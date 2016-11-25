Magpies boss not thinking too far into future

Chorley boss Matt Jansen is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite his team’s continued fine start to the season.

The Magpies rose to second in the table on Saturday after a brilliant second-half performance swept away Gloucester City 4-1 at Victory Park.

That result saw them stretch their unbeaten run to six games and enabled them to leapfrog Darlington 1883.

The three points also saw Chorley break the 40-point barrier – helping them to remain just four points behind leaders and near neighbours AFC Fylde.

After 20 league games, the Magpies have lost just twice and have collected maximum point hauls on 11 occasions.

Their record has got many fans talking about promotion, but with some tough-looking fixtures approaching – including two games in quick succession against the Coasters over the Christmas and New Year period – Jansen is not getting too ahead of himself.

“It was very pleasing to keep the run going on Saturday,” Jansen said. “We are six games unbeaten now.

“I’m not getting carried away with it.

“But if we can manage to get an average of two points a game then we will be up there.

“We have 40 points already, which is remarkable considering the size of some of the teams and the budgets in this division.

“So, if we can keep this run going, who knows?

“We have a tough Christmas and we will see where we are after that.”

The Magpies have managed to maintain their fine form despite the loss of several key figures in recent weeks.

Goalkeeper Sam Ashton is out for the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, while skipper Andrew Teague (broken toe) and fellow defender Keiran Charnock (fractured eye socket) are also on the causalty list.

The Magpies have also been without forwards Louis Myers and Sefton Gonzalez.

To ease the pressure on his squad, Jansen has delved into the loan market by signing Nathan Sheron and Dan Cowan, while goalkeeper Shaun Rowley has joined on a temporary basis from Shrewsbury.

However, the capture of 17-year-old youngster Alex Samizadeh from Bolton Wanderers has really captured the imagination.

He has already made his debut for the Trotters and has come off the bench and scored for Chorley in successive games.

“Sami is an infectious character,” said Jansen. “How long we have got him for? I don’t know.

“Bolton wanted him to get some experience of men’s football and hopefully he will spend a few more weeks with us.

“He is a goalscorer 100%. Give him a sniff and he will score.

“Sami has got the pace and the athleticism and has got a good future ahead of him.”

This weekend Chorley take a break from league duties when they welcome Stafford Rangers to Victory Park in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

“We would like to go on a good cup run,” said Jansen

“Financially it would be beneficial and hopefully we can get a good result.

“Stafford are a decent side. They are unbeaten in their last six or seven games and they have been doing well so we will not underestimate them.”