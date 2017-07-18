Magpies boss targets another push for promotion in National League North

Boss Matt Jansen believes the Magpies are in a stronger position than last year, but he is keen to keep progressing the club.

With his third season at the helm fast approaching, Jansen reckons the club have improved year-on-year since he arrived at the club as Garry Flitcroft’s assistant in 2010.

Flitcroft guided the club to two promotions in five years and Jansen has continued the progress since picking up the baton.

He led the Magpies to within a whisker of ending a near 30-year absence from the National League last season and is eyeing another season of improvement.

Off the pitch, the club have also made changes by installing Dave Riche as chief executive while Josh Vosper is the club’s new commerical manager. And Jansen, who was delighted to sign a new deal at the club, believes the future is bright.

He said: “Year on year we have got better and better.

“We have progressed each year and I think we are in a better position than we were this time last year, and I thought the same the year before.

“The club wants to get more and more professional and that is why we have got Dave Riche in and Josh Vosper as commerical manager.

“We are stronger than this time last year and we are only going to keep heading upwards as a club, progressing and getting better and better.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing what this season holds.”

Jansen was not in the dug-out at Victory Park due to being on holiday but he has still been keeping abreast of proceedings.

He confirmed that skipper Andy Teague will not be suspended for any league games despite being sent off in Chorley’s friendly clash with Bolton Wanderers earlier in the month.

Jansen said: ““It doesn’t matter about the results in pre-season, though they have not been bad so far. The priority is getting the fitness levels up.”

Chorley face League One outfit Rochdale at Victory Park tonight (7-45pm kick-off)