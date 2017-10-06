Magpies braced for tough Alfreton away day

Chorley must be at the top of their game tomorrow if they are to get anything out of their trip to Alfreton Town in the National League North.

That is the view of their manager Matt Jansen, who has noted the Derbyshire-based outfit’s strong home form this season.

In six league games at North Street this season, Alfreton have won four and lost once.

By contrast their record on the road is the complete opposite.

“They are a strong, physical, direct team,” said Jansen, whose team currently sits in ninth just outside the play-offs and just one point above Alfreton.

“Their home form is a lot better than their away form this season.

“I remember going to their place last year – we were 2-0 up and they went down to 10 men, but they came back to nick a point, scoring twice late on.

“So we know they are a very difficult proposition at home. I would be confident of getting a win over them if it was our place, but they will be full of confidence at home.

“Hopefully, we can go there and nick a point.”

Jansen has been active in the transfer market this week, swooping to sign former Ajax youth team player Rene Osei Kofi on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old spent some time playing in Cyprus for AEK Limassol although has not played too much over the past couple of years. Kofi – who has been training with the Magpies over the past month – has played as a defenderpreviously, although Jansen believes he has the attributes to play further forward.

“He’s a little bit ring-rusty, because he hasn’t played much over the last two years,” Jansen said.

“It’s a case of getting him back playing and up to speed.

“We feel he has got a lot of good qualities.

“He’s athletic, strong and likes to get on the ball.

“He’s not far off from being ready for a first-team call, but we’ll be gradually easing him in to the side.”

On the injury front, Dale Whitham is set to miss tomorrow’s trip to Alfreton with a sore foot, but defenders Stephen Jordan and Adam Anson are ready to return after serving suspensions.

Elsewhere in the National League North, managerless Southport are at home to Spennymoor Town.

In the National League, AFC Fylde make the long trip to South London outfit Sutton United this weekend.