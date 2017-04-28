Magpies’ chase will go down to the wire

Chorley’s quest to secure a play-off spot has been given a timely boost.

The Magpies go into tomorrow’s crunch clash against Halifax knowing just a point could be enough to secure a National League North play-off spot if Stockport fail to beat Gloucester City by more than three goals at home.

This season a sixth-placed finish will be enough to earn play-off spot, given fourth-placed Darlington 1883’s ineligibility to compete as their ground failed to meet grading requirements.

The league threw out Darlington’s appeal, with the fight for a play-off spot now in Chorley’s own hands - a situation boss Matt Jansen is relishing.

He said: “It is a massive game for us.

“It would have been nice to have sewn it up before the final day. But if the lads can put in the same effort and desire they did in the second half at Gloucester when we were down to 10-men but came back to draw 2-2 I have no doubt we will secure a play-off spot.

“It is in our own hands and we know the job we have to do.”

The Magpies had goals from Dale Whitham and Jason Walker to thank for their point at Whaddon Road, where Gloucester were playing their final game as tenants at the home of Cheltenham Town.

Forward Jack Sampson serves the first of three-match ban, with defender Stephen Jordan (groin) a doubt.

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is relishing the opportunity to celebrate with the home fans when his side get their hands on the National League North trophy tomorrow.

The Coasters will be presented with the trophy at Mill Farm after thefinal match against Worcester City after securing the title at Boston last weekend.

Challinor said: “It will be nice to celebrate what we have achieved with our fans at home.

“We can get our hands on the trophy and enjoy a day that everyone can savour.”