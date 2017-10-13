Magpies gear up for FA Cup showdown with Boston

Chorley are one game away from making history tomorrow.

And Magpies boss Matt Jansen wants fan power to help them end a 27-year absence from the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Jansen’s side host fellow National League North side Boston United at Victory Park (3pm) in the fourth qualifying round of the famous competition.

There is a bumper £12,500 sum at stake for the winners.

But for Jansen, the big lure is pride not prize money .

A potentially huge clash awaits Chorley in the next round but the manager is not looking that far ahead and instead is focusing on keeping their current run of seven wins from their last eight going against Boston.

He said: “The fans really do make a difference. They push us on and make the lads go that extra mile. We need them to bring the noise.”

Last time Chorley played Boston in August the Magpies lost 2-0.

Nick Haughton was yet to arrive at Victory Park but the attacking midfielder has helped Chorley rise up the table to seventh since he joined from Fleetwood on transfer deadline day.

He scored a fine solo goal to clinch a 1-0 win over Ashton Athletic in the last round but outdid that impressive effort with a goal from inside his own half in the 2-0 win over Alfreton last weekend.

And Jansen hailed the 23-year-old’s impact but also highlighted his side’s return to basics at the back as the cornerstone of their recent good run.

He said: “It is a team effort, we went back to basics at the start of September because if you do not concede, you do not lose.

“Nick has been a breath of fresh air since he arrived and that has seen us switch from a holding midfield system to utilising him as a No.10.

“His goal against Alfreton was unbelievable.

“Hopefully he can do it again tomorrow.

“It will be a tough tie but we are ready – it is a massive day for the club and we want to do the town proud.”