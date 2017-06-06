Magpies kicking off with visit from Wanderers

Chorley’s pre-season programme will kick off against Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters – newly promoted to the Championship – will send a representative XI to Victory Park on July 8.

The Magpies' new home strip

The National League North side then travel to NPL First Division North outfit Clitheroe, before a trip to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for their annual fixture against Bamber Bridge.

Matt Jansen’s men host Rochdale on July 18, before entertaining another League One side Fleetwood’s development squad on July 22, with third tier side Blackpool also visiting on July 25.

The Magpies finish with a home game against National League side Wrexham.

Meanwhile, Chorley have unveiled their new-look strips for the forthcoming National League North season.

The home kit sees the Magpies don the traditional black and white stripes, which are slightly wider than normal, with red detailing and piping.

The shirt is sponsored by 200 club winner Cruise 118.com, and the sponsor on the back of the shirt will again be Price and Price Building.

The home kit will be accompanied by black shorts and red socks.

The Victory Park club have also announced their red away kit has a new sponsor – GDW Fabrications of Whittle-le-Woods. Jonathan Watkinson from GDW said of their new sponsorship deal: “We are delighted to see our company GDW Fabrications on the front of the Magpies’ new away kit, and we are extremely proud to be a part of this fantastic community club and look forward to cheering the club on throughout the season.”

The new red away kit is an almost identical design to the home kit but featuring two shades of red.

The third kit will remain with the same blue design, featuring main club sponsor The Chorley Group.

The sponsor on the back will again be Sharples Davies Recruitment in memory of Jeff Hulme.

Prices are £27.50 for children and £37.50 for adults, with embroidered badges.