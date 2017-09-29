Magpies moment in FA Cup’s limelight

Chorley will be hoping to make the most of their moment in the national spotlight this weekend when they take on Ashton Athletic in the FA Cup.

The Magpies’ third qualifying round tie at Brocstedes Park will be streamed live by BBC Sport on their website.

It is a potential banana skin for Matt Jansen’s men, who ply their trade four levels above North West Counties Premier Division outfit Ashton in the football pyramid.

And the Magpies, who defeated NPL Premier Division outfit Stalybridge Celtic in the previous round, will not be taking their lower league opponents lightly.

“It’s a potential banana skin, but so was Stalybridge Celtic in the last round,” said boss Jansen.

“I’m looking forward to it, it is a 12.30 kick-off and it is great that the BBC are covering it.”

Chorley collected their fifth win out of six on Saturday thanks to a topsy-turvy victory over AFC Telford United at Victory Park.

The home side raced into a 2-0 lead but the sending off of Adam Anson allowed the visitors to draw level, but Marcus Carver hit the winner to secure all three points for Jansen’s men.

“Holding on to that 3-2 win with the 10 men, they threw everything at us and I was delighted.

“The character, the team, the togetherness, the strength in that was fantastic.

“It was more pleasing than maybe us running out 2-0 winners.

“For me the character the boys showed is what we are all about.

“We are a strong team, we can grind out results and that is what we did against Telford.”