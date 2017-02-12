McDaid provides spark for Magpies’ comeback

Chorley staged their own version of the great escape at FC United in an amazing comeback after trailing 3-0 at half-time, to earn a draw.

So anonymous had the Magpies been in a dismal first half that their fans in a crowd of 2,403 feared a drubbing in the second.

But, galvanized by the introduction at the break of Robbie McDaid who promptly created the first goal and cleverly scored the second, Chorley proceeded to dominate and were finally rewarded with an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

“Harsh words were spoken at half-time,” said Magpies manager Matt Jansen.

“I challenged them to show me what they were made of. Robbie McDaid was fantastic when he came on, we changed to three up front and caused them real problems. It was a show of character which proved what a strong unit we are.”

United’s raiding was soon unsettling the Magpies’ defence from the start and the hosts were ahead after just six minutes. Jerome Wright’s cross resulted in a rebound off keeper Ritchie Branagan and Jason Gilchrist netted easily.

It became 2-0 on 25 minutes when the impressive Matt Wolfenden was left with a simple tap-in. In the 44th minute, a 25-yard drive from Nathan Lowe made it 3-0.

Chorley needed an early injection of confidence and McDaid charged down the left and got in a wonderful centre which Marcus Carver neatly headed into the net.

Then in the 56th minute, McDaid provided the finish himself, turning cleverly and tucking the ball past keeper Adriano Basso.

Shortly before the end of the 90 minutes Basso was sent off for retaliating following a foul by Josh O’Keefe.

Adam Roscoe was thrown into the fray and distracted the home defenders, allowing Scott Leather to equalise with a far-post header in the 96th minute.