New deal for Chorley star Jake

Chorley midfielder Jake Cottrell has penned a new deal that will keep him in the heart of the Magpies midfield for a fifth term.

The midfielder joined the club in the summer of 2013 from FC United of Manchester, and has since racked up 191 appearances and scored 15 goals for the club.

Cottrell is a fans’ favourite, and in the past two seasons he has dominated the club’s end of season awards, completing a back to back double, lifting both Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Year trophies.

Cottrell was part of the Chorley side that just missed out on an historic promotion to the Conference as they narrowly lost the National League North play-off final 2-1 in extra-time to FC Halifax.

And now the midfield maestro is set to hit his double century as Matt Jansen’s men bid to build on that heartbreak and go one step further in the coming season with a club spokesman saying the deal will hopefully persuade other players to stay at Victory Park and lure other talents to Chorley.

A club spokesman said: “Securing Jake’s services for another season was a top priority for the club, so getting him to sign is a massive boost for everyone at Victory Park.

“His popularity on and off the pitch is central to our Magpie Family ethos, and when a player of his calibre signs it helps to persuade others to stay and bring in new signings – quality attracts quality!”