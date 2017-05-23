Plans taking shape for pre-season as manager Jansen looks to strengthen

he dust has only just settled on an epic National League North season but Chorley are already looking ahead.

After a huge week that saw big changes behind the scenes , as detailed on the front page, the Magpies are already unveiling their plans for pre-season.

Matt Jansen’s side confirmed their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Magpies will host Vanarama National League side Wrexham at The Chorley Group Victory Park Stadium, on Saturday July 29 kick-off 3pm.

Chorley are yet to announce any more pre-season games but one game that will not be taking place is their annual pre-season friendly against Championship club Preston North End.

The Magpies normally host PNE in their annual pre-season curtain raiser for the Jack Kirkland Trophy.

But this year it will not take place with North End releasing their full pre-season schedule last week with a trip to Victory Park not pencilled in for the first time in years.

But PNE will still make their other annual non-league pre-season trip as they head to First Division North side Bamber Bridge on Friday July 7.

Chorley’s full National League North fixtures are anticipated to be revealed around July 5, about a month before the new 2017/18 campaign kicks off in August.

And Jansen has now turned his attention to strengthening as he warned the division will be tougher for his side who just missed out on promotion to the National League this term with defeat at Halifax in the play-off final.

He said: “It is going to be tougher next season there are more clubs going full-time, more money, York City have come down into our league, so have Southport.

“It is going to be tough next season, probably even tougher.

“But we will probably add one or two to strengthen what we already have and that is a great dressing room, a great team spirit and a fantastic bunch of lads.”