Pressure on Cod Army says Magpies boss

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says his National League North side have nothing to lose against Fleetwood Town in Monday’s FA Cup first-round tie as he urged his players to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

The Magpies host League One side Town at Victory Park in a clash which will be televised live on BT Sport.

And Jansen says that given the three-division gulf between his side and Uwe Rosler’s Cod Army, the pressure is all on Town and that his men have nothing to lose.

He said: “I feel the pressure is on Fleetwood.

“It is like us when we play leagues below us in the Lancashire Trophy – anything less than a win is a failure for the higher-division team.

“In my playing days there was always a little bit of worry or anticipation because you were expected to win the game if you were the higher-placed team.

“They are not good games to play in if you are the top team because it is a lose-lose situation… unless you win the game.

“The pressure will be on Fleetwood and I know my players will give everything.

“They should have more ability than us – they are three leagues above us – but I know for a fact we will match them for endeavour, energy, effort and work-rate.

“I want us to enjoy it, play without fear and I’m sure we will.”

Chorley will be without midfielder Dale Whitham (foot) and Fleetwood loan duo Nick Haughton and Matty Urwin, who cannot play against their parent club.

But contrary to reports, neither have been banned from Town’s Poolfoot Farm training complex in the build-up to the game.

Haughton was the Magpies’ hat-trick hero in the 4-3 fourth qualifying round replay extra-time win at Boston.

Jansen has recruited 19-year-old Cardiff keeper Oliver Byrne to take Urwin’s place.

“We have got a goalkeeper in place,” said the Magpies boss.

“He trained on Thursday, he has been highly recommended by Bryan Gunn and Andy Dibble.

“It was a difficult one because anyone who is of quality clubs do not want cup-tied, or are already cup-tied, so we were fishing in a small pond.

“Then you want to have experience because it is a big game.

“He was always on the list, we were just enquiring about many. I met him on Tuesday.

“He is a confident lad and if he is third choice for Cardiff, I’m sure he can do a job.

“A factor was also clubs said, ‘We want him to get games’ and I said, ‘Well, we have a first-choice goalkeeper who has done nothing wrong and has been fantastic for us so I can’t promise him games – all I can say is it is a high-profile game, live on TV so it will be great for you’.

“Teams wanted six, seven games in that month, which I could not promise.

“He can play in this game. If he does fantastically well, if he turns my head, maybe he can. But for now it is just this one game only.

“Cardiff came round to it and said it will be good for his profile.”

There were suggestions ex-Republic of Ireland keeper Shay Given might come out of retirement a year after his last game for Stoke – a 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Jansen explained where that rumour came from.

He said: “I play golf with Shay Given and he lives in Macclesfield, just up the road from me.

“I jokingly said I need a keeper – he trains now and then but he said he could not do it justice.”