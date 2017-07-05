Search

REVEALED: Chorley FC’s 2017/18 National League North fixture list

Chorley boss Matt Jansen

Chorley FC’s 2017/18 National League North fixture list has just been unveiled.

Matt Jansen’s men travel to Kidderminster Harriers on the opening day of the new season as they bid to build on last term’s play-off final heartbreak.