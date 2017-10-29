Spennymoor Town 1, Chorley 0

Chorley tasted defeat for only the second time in 14 games when a solitary goal just after the hour proved enough to decide a match which could have gone either way.

But the Magpies will regret not converting at least one of a number of chances, notably early in the second half when they enjoyed a purple patch of incisive approach play.

Both sides hit the frame of the goal and both keepers pulled off important saves, Chorley’s Matt Urwin keeping Chorley in the game when the hosts applied significant second-half pressure.

Conditions were tricky at a windswept Brewery Field. Chorley had the first chance when Jason Walker glanced a header just past the far post, then Urwin reacted smartly to hold a fierce shot from distance by Ryan Foley.

The visitors began to show their hand and Marcus Carver headed against the bar from close range following a corner.

He might have done better later when put clean through but keeper Jordan Porter was equal to the threat and tipped the ball to safety.

Carver got in a telling volley soon after the restart but again Porter prevailed and the keeper saved well a further effort by Walker following a great ball delivered by Matt Challoner.

The Moors retaliated with two strong attempts, the second a powerful strike by Glen Taylor which Urwin did well to keep out. He pulled off another great save in the 63rd minute but this time could not hold onto the header and Andrew Johnson was on hand to slip the loose ball into the net.

Nick Haughton showed flashes of his trademark skill on the ball and one typically tricky run brought a good save out of Porter.

With some15 minutes to play, David Foley was cleverly set up with the chance to make the game safe for Spennymoor but his well-struck shot cannoned off the Chorley bar.

The Magpies continued to probe for the equaliser but could not unlock a stubborn home defence, the nearest they came being a fine Adam Blakeman free-kick following a cynical foul on the elusive Haughton. Blakeman curled the kick round the wall only to see it go inches past the post.

In added time Urwin’s vigilance denied Taylor’s left-foot shot from a tight angle.

Manager Matt Jansen was disappointed that his side took nothing from the game: ‘We did enough to win and created the chances.

“If we had put a couple of them away, especially at the start of the second half, it would have been a different game. Overall, I felt we deserved a little more than we got.”

CHORLEY : Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague (O’Keefe,74), Leather, Jordan, Haughton, Wilson, Carver (Black,60), Walker, Cottrell (Jarvis,83). Unused subs. Roscoe, Anson.

Attendance : 753.