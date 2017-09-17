Stalybridge Celtic 1, Chorley 3

Magpies progress safely through in FA Cup

The Magpies progressed without too many alarms to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup at the expense of Stalybridge Celtic.

The hosts worked hard but contributed to their own downfall with some sloppy defensive errors which laid goals on a plate for their visitors who showed flashes of good approach play without ever really hitting their stride.

Celtic’s vastly experienced striker Liam Dickinson fired an early warning shot just over the bar and Matt Urwin had to produce an athletic save to tip over a miscued header from his centre-back Adam Anson who made an otherwise pleasing debut.

Chorley went ahead on 24 minutes when Josh Wilson charged down keeper Joe Slinn’s attempt to clear an underhit back-pass and Marcus Carver fastened onto the loose ball to score into an empty net. Then Wilson was unlucky to see his measured shot clip the angle of post and bar.

The Magpies doubled their lead five minutes after the interval when Wilson got the faintest of touches to Adam Blakeman’s well-flighted free-kick and the ball crept just inside the far post.

Carver went close with a decent curling shot which flew just past the post before Nick Haughton looked all set to wrap up the tie for Chorley. But after weaving through flimsy defensive cover and avoiding Slinn, he lost his balance as he attempted to put the ball into a gaping goal and prodded wide.

As Stalybridge strove to rescue the tie, Urwin pulled off a smart save from John Cofie.

With five minutes to go, Paul Jarvis was caught out by a crossfield ball and a rash challenge brought a penalty confidently converted by Dickinson.

However, any hopes of a Stalybridge escape were dashed in the second minute of added time when Chorley broke through on the right.

Poor covering allowed Jason Walker a clear shot from an angle which Slinn parried at the near post but Wilson seized possession and rolled the ball across the goalmouth for Walker to score with a simple finish.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman (Jarvis, 52), Teague, Anson, Jordan, Haughton, Whitham (Walker,77), Carver, Wilson, Cottrell (O’Keefe,59). Unused subs. Roscoe, Charnock, Hughes, Beesley.

Attendance 551.