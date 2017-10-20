‘Tin-man’ Teague has his focus on Magpies’ league form

Andrew Teague will attempt to get his body in some semblance of order just in time to take his place in the Chorley team this weekend.

The 31-year-old Magpies skipper admits his body took a battering on Tuesday night as he helped his men progress to the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years.

Chorley required extra time to defeat Boston United 4-3 in what was a scintillating, end-to-end game.

Nick Haughton hit a superb hat-trick and defender Teague himself notched with a trademark header as the Magpies booked a mouth-watering tie against Lancashire rivals Fleetwood Town at Victory Park, which will be screened live on BT Sport.

However, Teague and his team-mates cannot afford to let their minds wander to thoughts of the FA Cup as they have three important league games in the meantime.

It is why Teague has been working overtime in the gym and on the physio table, so that he is back to optimum fitness levels for the visit of FC United to Victory Park tomorrow.

“I have been like the tin man this week,” Teague said with a chuckle.

“It’s this getting older business – it’s not too kind on the body. We didn’t get home until late and then you have got work as well.

“But I have been in the gym and I’ll be okay for Saturday.”

While the Magpies are nicely placed in the National League North play-off positions, FC United are third from bottom, having picked up just three wins from their opening 13 league games.

“Shirts are up for grabs for the Fleetwood game, so there is a big incentive to do well in these next three league games,” said Teague.