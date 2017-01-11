Chorley Ladies hit four

Chorley Ladies enjoyed a positive start to the new year with a 4-1 victory over Crewe.

Chorley had trained across the Christmas period, in anticipation of the second half of the campaign.

Crewe were the visitors to Euxton Villa for the first fixture of 2017, with the Cheshire side hoping to beat Chorley after defeat on the opening day of the season.

The pitch was heavy after rain but that did not deter Chorley, who started confidently, hitting the bar within the opening 10 minutes.

As Crewe sat back, Chorley pressed and Vicky Coope struck the post from a long-range effort which rebounded straight into the path of Sam Cadwallader, who gave Chorley the lead.

Not long after that tally was doubled, with Rachel Wood continuing her goalscoring run.

She tapped in by following up a rebound from a shot from Scarlett Smith.

Smith then turned goalscorer. Slick passing from Chorley found Smith in front of goal. She hit low and hard, giving the Crewe goal keeper no chance.

Manager Cameron Foster requested the pace was maintained in the second half, and within the opening five minutes, Wood made it 4-0 with a sweetly-struck shot.

Frustratingly for Chorley, Crewe hit a long ball over Ruth Harrison’s head, finding the feet of the Crewe winger, who slotted past the Jo Phillips for a consolation goal.

Chorley now sit top of the FA Women’s Northern Premier League One, with Liverpool Feds coming to Euxton Villa this Sunday, kick-off 2pm.