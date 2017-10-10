Chorley Ladies in FA Cup cruise

Chorley Ladies are in the draw for the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a convincing 5-1 third qualifying-round win at Altofts Ladies.

The visitors took an early lead as a flowing move on the left-hand side saw Lisa Topping deliver an inch perfect cross that Rachel Wood calmly slotted past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Despite Chorley dominating the early stages, Altofts equalised shortly into the first half.

A throw-in on the right was flicked on and confusion at the back led to a scramble in the six-yard box and Altofts striker Nat Riley stabbed the ball home.

But within minutes, Chorley were back in front.

Janet Mitchell, Vicky Coope and Laura Walker all combined on the right, before Walker sent a disguised pass for Coope to chase and stroke home and make it 2-1 at the break.

In the second half, Chorley stuck to their game plan and switched play with ease.

They extended their lead shortly after the restart as Smith raced on to a through ball and slotted the ball home.

That lead was increased a few minutes later. A cross was floated into the box and Topping was taken out by the goalkeeper so a penalty was awarded.

Walker calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 4-1.

Chorley completed the scoring when Kerry Nickson found herself high up the pitch after a corner had broken down.

The ball fell at her feet and she dribbled through the Altofts defence before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing to wrap up the tie as Chorley cruised through to the next round.