Chorley Ladies pay price for sluggish opening

Chorley Ladies paid the price for a slow start as they lost 5-2 at Bolton Wanderers Ladies.

The visitors went behind after three minutes as a long ball over the top looked to have been claimed by goalkeeper Meghan Pope but the ball squirmed out of her grasp and left an easy tap-in for Saf Newhouse.

Bolton doubled their lead soon after. Another long ball over the top was met by Newhouse and she made no mistake slotting the ball past Pope.

Wanderers had a chance to extend their lead from the penalty spot but Pope made a fantastic save. But with just over 20 minutes on the clock though, Bolton did have their third.

Again, a through ball was played beyond the Chorley defence and it was slotted home by striker Emma Pilling.

Chorley did manage to pull a goal back.

A free kick was awarded on the left-hand side and Laura Walker curled the ball home from a tight angle.

The goals were coming thick and fast now and the next one was just before half-time.

Again, the Chorley back line was high and Pilling cut inside and finished past Pope at her near post to make it 4-1 to the home side at the break.

The second half saw a much more stable Chorley performance with more fight.

But Bolton scored on the break which was against the run of play. Pilling cut the ball back to an advancing Ruby Howard to loop the ball beyond Pope.

Chorley never gave up and the increased intensity paid off as Scarlett Smith, Kirsty Harrison and Vicky Coope all combined on the edge of the Bolton area, before the latter stroked the ball home.