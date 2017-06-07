Chorley make Wilson their first summer signing

Chorley have made their first summer signing.

Versatile attacking midfielder Josh Wilson has arrived at Victory Park from National League North rivals Telford United having been the Bucks’ top goalscorer last season with 16 goals.

The Magpies, looking to build on last season’s play-off final defeat, have beaten off competition from other clubs to secure the services of the 28-year-old former England C international.

Chorley assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “We are delighted to secure the services of Josh Wilson who, when he met, was adamant that Chorley was the place he wanted to play his football.

“Josh comes with a reputation of scoring goals from midfield, but has some seasons scored up to 20 when he’s played up top too.

“Josh is a winner, he’s hungry and will add something new to our squad.

“He’s played a lot of games at our level and above, and during his time has been part of promotions and play-offs.

“He knows the importance of a good dressing room with team spirit and we look forward to working with him as we aim to improve on what was a successful 2016-17 campaign.”

The Liverpudlian has also played for Northwich Victoria, Vauxhall Motors, FC Halifax Town and AFC Fylde amongst others during an impressive non-league career.

Wilson also had a hand in helping Guiseley to promotion to the National League in 2015 during a spell on loan at Nethermoor Park.