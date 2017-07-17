Clarets keeper Paul Robinson retires from professional football

Goalkeeper Paul Robinson has confirmed he is to retire, following an 18-month stint at Burnley.

The former England international, 37, joined the Clarets in January last year, on a deal until the end of the season, having been a free agent since leaving Blackburn Rovers in 2015.

Paul Robinson made the final appearance of his career in a 3-2 defeat at Swansea City

He agreed a further year last summer, and went on to make three appearances last season – his first in the Premier League since 2012 – deputising for Tom Heaton after injury against Manchester City and Stoke City, and illness at Swansea City.

The former Leeds United and Spurs man was replaced on the bench by £1m summer signing Nick Pope towards the end of the season, and was out of contract in the summer. Robinson earned 41 caps for his country, and made made 372 top-flight appearances – keeping 86 clean sheets for Leeds, Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Robinson said: “Unfortunately, my back problem returned towards the end of last season and has prevented me being ready for the start of the new season. Taking everything into consideration I've decided to announce my retirement.

“I have been very fortunate to play the game I love for so many years and make it my career.

“I intend to take a short time out to spend time with my family and explore the different options available to me.

“I would like to sincerely thank all my family and friends who have stood by me throughout my playing career.

“I have been very lucky to play for four very special football clubs and my country. I would like to say a huge thank-you to the supporters and staff of every one as I was able to build a very special relationship with each.

“I would like to say thank-you to Sean Dyche, Billy Mercer, the staff and players at Burnley who gave me the chance to play in the premier league again at 37 years old.

“In all my career I have never been a part of a more dedicated, hard-working set of players and staff.

“I wish them and all my former clubs the very best of luck for next season.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche added: “Paul played a big part in what we have achieved over the past couple of seasons – literally at times last season – and always as an important member of the group.

“He made a big contribution during his time at Burnley and we would all like to wish him well in his next venture, as well as making sure that he will always welcome back at Turf Moor.”

Meanwhile, speculation linking Burnley with 41-year-old former Stoke City keeper Shay Given is, I understand, wide of the mark.