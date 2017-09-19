Crowe refreshed and up for new role at Brig

Neil Crowe admitted he needed a break, but says he is now relishing his Brig new role as director of football at Bamber Bridge.

Crowe’s exit from the managerial hot-seat the NPL First Division North club last December was a shock, and he told the Guardian he did not want his six-year spell as boss to end in that fashion.

But now he is back and ready to support his former assistant manager and current manager Neil Reynolds off the pitch.

Speaking about his sudden departure, he said: “I did not want it to end that way

“But I had probably not been enjoying it for the six to 12 months before that.

“It all came to a head.

“There were various things which happened.

“Perhaps the pressure got to me a little bit because there is pressure.

“It is like a full-time job, there is always something to do everyday.

“I think I probably needed a break, I’ve been doing it as manager or assistant manager for 12 or 13 years without a break.

“I’ve enjoyed the break, but I’ve missed not being involved in football. There’s been a couple of options for me to get back into management, but I don’t really have any great desire to take up a management role at another club.

“This role is really good for me,”

And Crowe says Reynolds played a big part in his return.

He said: “Renno pushed me to come back and that’s nice thing to know. Knowing he wanted me back at the club.

“I know why Renno pushed me to come back because it takes a little bit of the pressure off him.

“Me being director of football takes some of the work off him, whether it’s going talking to a player or watching a game, it allows him to concentrate on picking a team and getting the tactics right so the team can go out and win.

“There are a lot of things a manager has to do which people don’t see and that’s what I am going to do.”

Tonight, Brig – who defeated Ossett Albion 1-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – travel to Shawbridge to take on local rivals Clitheroe for a NPL First Division North fixture.

Kendal Town host Ramsbottom United this evening at Parkside Road.