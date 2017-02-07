Eccleston’s Wembley dream has ended

Wembley bid ends at Ewood for Eccleston

Feniscowles Primary School proved themselves to be the brightest football talents in the area by winning Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Kinder +Sport Kids Cup club final after a 2-0 win over Eccleston on Wednesday night.

That 2-0 victory over Eccleston – who have been fantastic throughout the qualifying competition – was played on the famous turf during the half-time break as Rovers took on Leeds United in the Championship.

It was an unique opportunity to play at a Football League stadium which sets Blackburn’s version of the tournament apart from other clubs

Their next task is to pull on the hallowed blue and white halves as Blackburn Rovers’ nominated school in the northern area finals in Barnsley next month, where they will be part of a 12-team competition featuring representatives from Championship clubs north of the country.

The winners at that event will play the southern area victors in a Wembley final, played as a curtain raiser to the Championship play-off final in May.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust express their thanks to Mike Evans, director of operations at the EFL Trust, who came along to present the medals and trophies to both teams after the game, observing the success of this leg of the huge nationwide competition.