England star Rashford watches Charnock Richard romp to victory

England wonderkid Marcus Rashford has prepared for this weekend’s Manchester derby by taking in a Charnock Richard game.

The 18-year-old Manchester United footballer was a surprise guest as the Hallmark Security Football League team swept aside fellow Lancashire side Bacup Borough 4-1 on Wednesday night.

And the youngster, who reported commands a £20,000 salary, even paid his £5 admission fee to enter the ground, where he was supposedly watching his childhood friends Kyle Hendley and Ashley Paul Leather, who play for Bacup.

Fresh off the back of scoring a hat-trick on his England U21 debut against Norway, Rashford posed for selfies with fans at the Brian Boys West View Stadium near Blackburn.

And Manchester United fan Matt Tighe was one of the lucky spectators and after the game tweeted: “Bumped into Marcus Rashford at my local football club tonight at Bacup Borough.”

Rashford also bumped into 21-year-old Darryl Lloyd who also tweeted a picture with the star saying: “Just finished training but you don’t not get a picture with him.”

England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford with fan Matt Tighe as the star watched Charnock Richard away at Bacup Borough.

Football fan Debra O’Connor also snapped the footballer, who was wearing a full grey tracksuit and blue hat, calling him a “great guy”.

She tweeted: “Never know who will turn up at Bacup Borough make sure you get down and support your local club.” ⚽️

He is believed to have travelled to the game straight from United training and was pictured leaning on the advertising hoardings as he watched the Chorley side’s rampant win.

The teenager is in line for a start against Manchester City this Saturday lunchtime but took time out of his busy training regime to watch the tenth tier game.

Marcus Rashford

But not everyone was aware there was a superstar in their midst and Charnock Richard club chairman Shaun Tootell says he only found out when he got home.

“I’m not sure if the lads were aware he was there before the game but they probably found out in the clubhouse afterwards,” he said. “They usually keep a low profile at these things, as you would. Paul Scholes once came to watch one of our games but no-one knew until afterwards because he’d been sat with his hood up.”

The result saw Charnock overtake City of Liverpool to move into top spot in the league and the club now prepares to take on Whickham in the FA Vase on Saturday.

