Gornell is two-goal hero in derby battle

Bamber Bridge 0 Chorley 4

The Magpies came out on top in their derby friendly against neighbours Brig at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Chorley scored four goals without reply in a comfortable pre-season outing but it might have been so different if the hosts had taken two early chances.

Brad Carsley had the opportunity to open the scoring after an error from keeper Ritchie Branagan but fired wide.

Ally Waddecar then crossed dangerously into the box but Chorley cleared the danger.

The visitors then applied some pressure of their own, new signing Terry Gornell off target with a header from Matt Challoner’s centre.

Challoner was provider again, feeding Marcus Carver to set up Josh O’Keefe, but the midfielder shot wide.

Bamber Bridge keeper Lloyd Rigby – facing his old club – had to be on his toes to keep out a Jake Cottrell header, then followed up by denying Carver

Play went from end to end and Branagan tipped an effort away before Macauley Wilson tried his luck from range, the Magpies keeper equal to it.

Chorley went ahead in the 31st minute when Carver popped up three yards out to find the net.

They pressed for another as Gornell had a shot blocked, Carver tried to chip Rigby from 25 yards and O’Keefe tried his luck from the edge of the box but it was still 1-0 at half-time.

If Gornell had been frustrated in the opening half, the ex-Tranmere, Accrington, Shrewsbury Town, Rochdale and Cheltenham Town striker soon made his mark after the break.

He headed home his first, then neatly chipped Rigby and the Magpies were 3-0 up.

Jamie Milligan and Adam Stammers tried their luck as Brig sought a way back.

And at the other end Stephen Jordan was off target as the Magpies looked for a fourth goal.

It arrived five minutes from time when Will Beesley headed home following a left-wing cross.