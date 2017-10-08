Is this non-league day wonder strike by Fleetwood and Chorley star Haughton better than Beckham’s?

It is the wonder goal that lit up ‘non-league day’ but Nick Haughton’s manager Matt Jansen joked the on-loan Fleetwood Town midfielder did not mean the ‘unbelievable’ David Beckham-esque chip that fired Chorley to a 2-0 win over Alfreton.

Haughton was in his own half when he spotted the Alfreton keeper off his line and he bent it like Beckham with a goal akin to the former England captain’s 50-yard stunner for Manchester United at Wimbledon’s Selhurst Park in 1996.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been on fire since joining the Magpies on-loan from League One side Fleetwood on transfer deadline day and he added both goals to ensure Jansen’s men celebrated non-league day, an annual event that coincides with the international break to celebrate semi-professional and grassroots football in the UK, with another three points on Saturday.

Haughton’s arrival at Victory Park has coincided with Chorley rise from 14th in the National League North table to seventh and Jansen hailed Haughton’s impact.

He joked: “I don’t think he meant it! Joke!

“It has got to be shown around the world that goal!

“Is it better than Beckham’s? It was unbelievable! He was five yards inside his own half and he said he has seen the keeper a few times off his line and he just wanted to chance it.

“It seemed to take forever to go over the keeper’s head but what a finish.

“He has been outstanding since he has been here, he is great around the dressing room and the lads really appreciate him.

“I hope we can see it time and time again because it was a very special goal.”