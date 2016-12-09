It is Trophy time again for Magpies

Boss Matt Jansen knows his Chorley team will be coming up against a different ‘kettle of fish’ tomorrow as they look to progress in the FA Trophy.

The Magpies won through to the first round proper of the competition on Tuesday night thanks to a 1-0 victory over NPL Premier Division outfit Stafford Rangers at Victory Park.

While Chorley were very much the overwhelming favourites against Rangers – that will certainly not be the case this weekend when they host Guiseley.

The Yorkshiremen ply their trade in the National League Premier – the division above the Magpies.

However, in real terms, there is not too much separating the two teams.

The Lions are currently struggling in their respective division – sittng third from bottom in the relegation zone, while Chorley are currently sitting in third spot in the National League North.

However, Jansen still expects his men to be given a stern examination tomorrow.

“It’s the next round now straightaway tomorrow against Guiseley,” Jansen said.

“Obviously they are in the league above, so they will be a different kettle of fish.

“We have done our due diligence on them and had them watched a couple of times.

“But we are at home which is great, so hopefully they will come out and support us.”

Chorley may have an extra incentive to do well tomorrow as it was Guiseley who beat them in the National League North play-off final two seasons ago.

“Most definitely we have a point to prove,” Jansen added.

“But you have to remember they have a massive budget with a very strong squad, but we have a strong squad.

“We are flying high on confidence. We’ve gone five wins on the bounce and we go into this game looking forward to it and hopefully we will progress.”

Jansen paid tribute to defender Keiran Charnock, who marked his return to the team with the winning goal against Stafford.

The central defender has been sidelined for more than a month after suffering a nasty fractured eye socket in the 2-2 draw at Alfreton Town.

However, he answered an SOS call from his manager after the Magpies lost the services of loan man Nathan Sheron, who was called back by his parent club Fleetwood Town.

“I was really pleased for him,” said Jansen.

“He had an x-ray on Tuesday and they gave him the all clear.

“He’s not 100% match fit because he’s not played for five or six weeks.

“But he’s a great lad and a great character.

“He’s a true professional and stepped up to the plate. He was puffing a bit after the first 10 minutes but he saw it through.”

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor describes tomorrow’s FA Trophy first round tie with Brackley Town as a ‘free hit’.

The Coasters’ title bid in Vanarama National League – in which they enjoy a seven-point advantage over their nearest pursuers – goes on the back-burner for one week only.

And though Challinor regards the tie as secondary in importance to going for promotion to the National League, tomorrow’s match has its attractions.

Brackley Town acquitted themselves well in the FA Cup, reaching the second round last Saturday when they gave a good account of themselves before losing 1-0 to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Challinor said: “We know a lot about Brackley; we played them earlier in the season in the league (1-1 draw).

“Their squad has stayed basically the same; it is a small squad and they changed their system at the start of the season. It probably took them some time to adapt and get going, but everyone in the team knows their job and they have a lot of experience at this level.

“They are a good side and they are well organised and with such a small squad they will probably not make many changes.”

However, the Coasters’ boss says that he will probably give a number of players who have not figured of late a runout.

He said: “We will still put a side out that I believe will be strong enough to win. But in terms of priority the league is our number one and we will look on this as a free hit in the FA Trophy.”

Brackley are managed by former Wrexham boss Kevin Wilkin and they created a favourable impression with their FA Cup exploits, which included a first round win over Gillingham.

Challinor said that such excellent performances reflected much credit on the National League North.

He added: “A win like that shows that the top 10 or so clubs in our division could certainly compete in the league above.

“And in a one-off game against a Football League club, they would also have a chance.”

AFC Fylde report no fresh problems for the visit of Brackley.

Macauley Wilson, on loan from Blackpool FC, is ineligible as he is cup-tied, having previously played in the FA Trophy while on loan at Bamber Bridge.

Southport take on Farsley Celtic away in the first round of the FA Trophy.