It’s same again for victorious Chorley Ladies

After a win at Barnsley in the League Plate last week, Chorley Ladies claimed a 5-1 success on Sunday in the FA Women’s Premier League against the same opponents.

Chorley went ahead within a minute as a lovely run on the right-hand side by Janet Mitchell led to an inch-perfect cross for Rachel Wood to power a header home.

The ladies were dominating possession and the pressure told just four minutes later.

Link-up play on the left between Scarlett Smith and Emily Yeoman ended in a measured cross for Lisa Topping to strike home.

Smith was holding the ball up well and her hard work was soon rewarded with a goal as she latched on to a through ball and calmly slotted it beyond the goalkeeper.

Barnsley did pull one back just before half-time against the run of play as striker Demi Pringle was played through and she stroked the ball past Meghan Pope.

But Chorley kept it tight at the back for the remainder of the half and went into the break 3-1 up.

Vicky Coope, who had replaced Karis Harrison at the break, was looking lively on the right and her brilliant skill made the fourth goal. Coope beat her opponent with a lovely piece of footwork before scooping a cross into the box. Smith, who had four stitches in her head last week, powered a header home.

Chorley were gaining in confidence and Coope capped off a great second-half display by getting her name on the scoresheet just before the end. She turned in the box before slotting a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.