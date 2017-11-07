Jansen gutted after FA Cup exit

Chorley manager Matt Jansen admitted his players were left shattered after they suffered last-gasp FA Cup heartbreak last night at Victory Park.

The Magpies were sent tumbling out of the famous old competition at the hands of neighbours and League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

Jack Sowerby's deft flick past the Magpies' 19-year-old debutant goalkeeper Oliver Byrne in the 91st minutes was enough to give the Cod Army victory 2-1.

It had all looked so promising for the Magpies after Marcus Carver had taken advantage of a defensive slip-up to give Chorley a shock 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.

However, despite being reduced to 10 men, the visitors squared the match up when Devante Cole - son of former Manchester United striker Andy - headed home eight minutes later.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw and a replay at Highbury until Sowerby's late intervention after a defence-splitting pass from George Glendon.

Jansen felt his players were the better side on the night and was proud of how they played in front of a national audience live on BT Sport.

"Gutted is an understatement," said Jansen.

"Especially when I thought we were the better team on the night on the balance of play.

"Even their manager Uwe Rosler apologised to me afterwards and said the better team lost.

"I said to the boys in the changing room that they should take a real shot in the arm after that because they were fantastic.

"Did the full-time fitness of Fleetwood or the options that Uwe Rosler had from the bench, the quality he was able to bring on tell in the end? Maybe.

"But in terms of play, in my opinion I thought we were the better team."