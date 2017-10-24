Jansen: Haughton’s magic is fuelled by Chorley team

He cannot stop hogging the headlines, and Matt Jansen says it is the tireless work of all of his team that is aiding Nick Haughton.

The Fleetwood Town loan star is unstoppable at the moment, having netting seven times in his last five games.

His goals have ranged from a wonder strike from his own half at Alfreton, to a sublime solo goal on his way to a hat-trick at Boston United to fire Chorley to the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years last Tuesday.

Those clips have gone viral, and Haughton, 23, was Jansen’s match-winner once again as his goal sank FC United on Saturday as Chorley moved up to sixth after a 1-0 win.

Haughton, has made a big impact since his arrival from the League One side on transfer deadline day.

But Jansen stressed it is a team effort – though he could not deny that the midfielder is in irresistible form, with the Magpies preparing for a battle to keep him after January when his loan spell from Highbury ends.

He said: “Nick is doing more than alright.

“But I mentioned it after Boston, it is not just about Nick Haughton, it is about the team that allow him to play.

“We have a set-up that allows him to play.

“The relentless running of the whole team, the warriors at the back, the energy of the midfield, the tireless running from up top allow Nick Haughton to get on the ball and find little pockets to work his magic.

“It is a team effort, I will never single out a player, yes he has been fantastic for us and he is an asset, but I love my team and it is about 21 players.

“It is a squad game, all the players are going to play a part throughout the season and we proved it on Saturday, when players are called upon they stand up and that is why we are successful.”

That FA Cup win clinched a tie with Haughton’s parent club Fleetwood at Victory Park on November 6.

Haughton and shot-stopper Matty Urwin will be unable to feature in that televised clash, due to a clause in their loan agreements.

But with a clash at Spennymoor on Saturday and a home clash with Tamworth on Tuesday before that big money game, Jansen says they need to keep their feet on the ground and take it one game at a time.

His men are on a run that has seen just one defeat, to Blyth Spartans, in their last 13, and he is eager to extend that sequence further.

He said: “I‘m delighted, we have achieved, we have got into the FA Cup first round proper, but we have not done nothing yet.

“That game is in two weeks’ time.

“We have got to focus on the league now, we don’t want to take our foot off the gas.

“Great teams continue achieving.

“We have been brilliant the last 13 games, we have been fantastic ,and for all the hard work and the effort that has got us into the first round proper can’t be undone.

“We need to keep building.”