Jansen’s happy despite stalemate

Kiderminster Harriers 0 Chorley 0

A missed penalty cost Chorley the chance of collecting all three National League North points from a largely uneventful game in which well-organised defences dominated.

With the match heading into its last 20 minutes, the referee spotted a foul on Kieran Charnock which might otherwise have gone undetected.

But keeper Sam Hornby rescued the Harriers by anticipating the direction of Paul Jarvis’ spot-kick and pushing the ball aside for a defender to scramble to safety.

End-to-end exchanges produced few clear-cut chances.

But the Chorley defence had to stand firm in the first half as Kidderminster pumped balls into the box.

Excellent blocks by the visitors gave Sam Ashton solid protection but twice the Magpies keeper was forced to punch clear as the hosts’ attractive approach play earned a number of corners.

The closest the home side came was an early strike from distance by Jas Hodgkiss which fizzed past the post.

The Magpies’ most promising attack was a great ball from Dale Whitham which found Stephen Jordan but he could not direct his header on target.

The Magpies came more into their own after the break and Whitham might have done better than whip a snap-shot wide from outside the box.

Marcus Carver too had a late chance but under pressure from two defenders he poked the ball wide.

Chorley manager Matt Jansen was happy with his team’s performance, despite the goalless scoreline.

“It was a hard-earned point against a good side,” said Jansen.

“I was delighted with the players’ resolve and work-rate and all in all it’s a very good result for us.”

Harriers’ boss John Eustace was equally philosophical after seeing his side fail to win either of their first two home games.

He said: “We’ve got to be patient.

“Teams are going to come here and try to stop us playing and I thought Chorley’s game-plan today was very good.’

CHORLEY: Ashton, Challonor, Jarvis, Charnock, Leather, Jordan, Cottrell, Whitham, Carver, Gonzales (Walker,60), O’Keefe (Blakeman,90). Subs (not used): Lynch, Roscoe, Azam.

Attendance: 1,339.