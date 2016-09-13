Jansen says a sprinkle of luck is all Mags lack

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says the only ingredient his in-form side is missing is a sprinkle of luck.

Jansen’s men are eighth in the National League North on a five match unbeaten spree but they only picked up two points from their last two games at Altrincham (2-2) and at home to Brackley (1-1) despite being the better side.

But with a double header this week starting with second-placed Salford at Victory Park tonight and then an away FA Cup second qualifying tie at Dunston UTS on Saturday Jansen says if his men continue their good performances the luck will come and they will thrash a team.

He said: “The last ingredient is a little bit of luck and we haven’t had that in the last two games but if you keep working as hard as we do you will get it.

“We will get the rub of the green and we will thump a team in the next few weeks.

“Salford got beat at Kidderminster on Saturday but it will be another difficult game for us.

“They are flying high and it would be nice to batter Salford and put a statement out about how strong we are.

Dale Whitham came in for Josh O’Keefe in the middle of the park and Andy Teague came in for Kieran Charnock in defence in the 1-1 draw at Brackley.

And Jansen says it was just to freshen things up but that defender Stephen Jordan picked up a calf injury.

He said: “It is about 20 or so players, even the development squad that are knocking on the door, not about the 11 that start the game.

“They have all been fantastic and when subs come on and players are left out they have great attitudes and I keep reiterating it about the team and the squad.

“I’m proud to be manager of them because they are a fantastic unit and they always give me 100 percent.

“I don’t want people getting stale so I freshened it up a bit (on Saturday) it was nothing to do with performances. We have a strong squad and we will be successful this season.”