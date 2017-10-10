Late Woods strike keeps Charnock Richard’s unbeaten run going

Charnock Richard’s unbeaten run rolled on as they clinched a last-gasp 1-1 with Winsford United.

Andy Westwell’s men had won their previous five games in a row but they needed a late Mark Woods equaliser to make it six games without loss as they sit fourth in the North West Counties Premier Division,

Carl Grimshaw in action for Charnock Richard

The 130 supporters who braved the conditions are used to quick starts at Mossie Park but it was an unusual opening as the visitors Winsford who set the tempo and monopolised possession.

Winsford knocked the ball around well and the game proceeded at a speed that initially had Charnock struggling to match.

An early free kick for the visitors did not seriously challenge Adam Halton before a left wing centre saw a diving header from right back Skolorzynsci sail over the bar.

The scene was set and in the early minutes little was seen of the home attack with Mark Adams and Carl Grimshaw isolated. Charnock were losing the midfield battle but despite all their dominance Winsford were failing to really penetrate the home defence.

Anthony Hough in action for Charnock Richard

The game became much more even although Winsford were still having the majority of the possession.

The final five minutes of the first half saw Charnock take control with Ashley Young smashing a powerful shot from distance narrowly wide and Sherlock skimming the ball just past the post.

Mark Adams then found space on the edge of the area and unleashed a strike destined for the top corner but Latham made a great fingertip save to thwart Charnock.

The half finished with Sherlock heading over as Charnock created more chances than Winsford had produced in the previous 40 minutes in the dying embers of the half.

The visitors came out and again dominated the early stages of the second half and they got their reward in the 52nd minute as Callum Gardner fired into the top corner of the net from the edge of the area.

Winsford were in charge but the Villagers did not give up.

Young headed wide as Charnock tried to take advantage of the visitors dropping back to defend, though Charnock were saved by the flag in the 69th minute as the visitors had a goal chalked off for offside.

Charnock threw bodies forward in the final 20 minutes and had a goal of their own disallowed as Hession was ruled to have been offside when he was sent clear by Woods.

As the game moved into the final five minutes the Villagers really applied the pressure as they created a number of dangerous set-piece scenarios.

Though the Villagers left it late as they finally got their leveller two minutes into extra time as all of Winsford keeper Latham’s good work was undone by an error of judgement.

The hosts won a free kick out on the left, five yards inside the Charnock half with Woods hoofing the ball into the opposition box, Latham came out to collect but misjudged the flight of the ball and it sailed over his head and into the net.

Charnock next travel to Manchester to meet Maine Road on Saturday 14th October kick off 3.00pm.