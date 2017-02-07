Leyland golfers help charity fly high

A North West charity is flying high thanks to the combined driving forces of two local golfers.

Leyland Golf Club’s 2016 captains, Sue Hodgson and Steve Fisher opted for a ‘twosome’ approach to their fundraising efforts – they chose to support the same charity – resulting in a magnificent cheque for £19,400 being presented to the North West Air Ambulance Charity.

The funds were collected through a number of organised events, many “voluntary fines” payable for entering any of the hazards when playing the 18th hole for individual members, along with donations from various other sections and associates of the golf club.

The events ranged from charity golf days, a fashion show, a comedy evening, a Lancashire evening, a tribute night to Simon and Garfunkel, along with the captain’s wife Anne training and completing a half marathon.

Men’s captain Fisher said: “Sue and I have been astonished at the generosity of the members and guests throughout the year, their support for our events and fundraising efforts has been fantastic.”

Mr Fisher paid special thanks to Vince Slater, whose company Slaters Catering runs the catering facilities at Leyland Golf Club. “The charity is particularly important to Vince as his daughter Abigail was airlifted to hospital by the helicopter following a horse-riding accident, not too long ago. He has been excellent with his support in both arranging the artists and managing the charity events.”

NWAA chief fundraiser Lynne Whittaker said: “This is an exceptional amount, a really generous donation and a very impressive effort all round. The service is funded by the generosity of the public through donations such as fundraising like this. It’s vital to keep our service flying.”