Magpie fans are buzzing as FA Cup fever spreads in countdown to game

FA Cup fever has hit as Chorley’s beloved Magpies prepare to play in the knockout competition for the first time in 27 years.

Tickets to Monday’s game against Fleetwood Town at Victory Park have all but sold out already - just 250 were left as the Guardian went to press.

Chorley Football Club’s CEO Dave Riche said: “We are into this game to win. Hopefully it will not be the end of our FA Cup journey.

“Everyone in town is buzzing.”

Commercial manager at the club Josh Vosper said: “Ticket sales have been incredible. We are well on the way to selling out, reaching our capacity which is unbelievable.

“It’s happened before but a long time ago. I’m confident that by the end of this week we’ll be sold out.

“All the people in the town have got behind us, showing their support once again.

“I’m buzzing. It’s been a really good week and we’re looking forward to reaching capacity.”

Fleetwood fans were allocated 1,000 tickets for the match in the first round of the competition which will be screened live on BT Sport.

The Lancashire derby clash will take place on Monday, November 6, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Magpies sealed their spot against the League One outfit by beating Boston United 4-3 after extra-time in a fourth qualifying round replay at the Jakemans Stadium in York Street, Lincolnshire.

Merchandise on sale and a souvenir programme will be on sale at the game.

In a further coup for the club, the draw for the second round of the competition will take place before the game in the clubhouse at Victory Park.

For those who do not manage to secure a ticket to the match a number of pubs in Chorley will be screening the match live.

These include Pearsons in Market Street, The Prince of Wales in New Market Street and The Rose and Crown in St Thomas’s Road.

Jonjo Kerr, landlord at The Imperial pub in Union Street, did consider screening the match but decided against it in the end.

He and his league pool team have decided to cancel their usual competition to go to the football.

“Little old Chorley are in the FA Cup,” said Jonjo. “It’s ace. It’s amazing for the town.

“The pub will be open but I don’t agree with showing the match on the telly, I think people should be at the match.

“The town needs to be at the stadium, the team deserve it.”

Meanwhile Lancashire Constabulary have told the Guardian that police are not expecting any trouble.

The Constabulary’s chief inspector of Chorley and South Ribble Mike Adamson said: “We have no intelligence that there’s going to be any disorder.

“We will have police spotters who in plain clothes - intelligence staff looking out for any known trouble-makers but because the match is televised and it is taking place on a weekday there’s no disorder expected.

“There will be no staff inside the grounds but we will have a sergeant and six police officers around the grounds and another sergeant with six more officers looking out for disorder.”

Fans turning up at the ground on the night to buy a ticket to the match will not be in luck as there will be no tickets sold on the door.